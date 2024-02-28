Feb 28, 2024 / 04:10PM GMT

George Leon Staphos - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Co-Sector Head in Equity Research



Hi, everybody. Welcome. For those of you just joining us. I'm George Staphos, BofA's packaging paper/forest analyst.



And next up and consistent with our theme this morning on beverage packaging, is Ball Corporation, the market leader in beverage cans. And we are delighted and honored that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Fisher; and Chief Financial Officer, Howard Yu, are here to go through our discussion. We look forward to your questions, make it engaging.



As you know, Dan was elected Chairman in '23, previously having been elected Chief Executive Office in '22, and became President of the Company in 2021, having joined the company in 2010.



Meantime, Howard came to Ball having previously been Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Envista Holdings and Chief Financial Officer as well for Ormco Corp.



So without further ado, I bring you Ball Corporation. And generally, what we're doing to start is we're just kicking off discussion to