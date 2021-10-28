Q3 2021 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

David Cook - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Noreco 3Q results presentation. I'm David Cook, CEO of Noreco; and I'm joined today by John Hulme, the COO; and Euan Shirlaw, our CFO, who will both be sharing the highlights of the quarter's strong performance as we go through the presentation.



Some quick upfront highlights just to make sure we get the headlines out for everyone, please. We've got, again, a strong production performance. Our third quarter has shown us within guidance, and in fact, in the upper range of our annual guidance. We're continuing to see positive impacts through the use of the Noble Sam Turner as our wells program adds additional production.



That production strength has given us $150 million of revenue contribution from all of the production across the assets and leaving us with EBITDA of approximately USD65 million. Our operating cash flow of $84 million supports the remaining cash on the balance sheet of USD152 million. And through a successful resolution obtained by our bondholders of NOR14, we've amended the covenants and that