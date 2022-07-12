Q2 2022 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - CEO



Good morning. I am Euan Shirlaw, the CEO of Noreco. And I'm delighted today to be joined by Marianne Eide, our Chief Operating Officer; and Cathrine Torgersen, our EVP, Investor Relations and ESG, to present Noreco's second-quarter '22 results.



As always, if there's any Q&A as we run through the presentation, please feel free to submit that through the online portal, and we'll address at the end. Today, we look forward to walking you through Noreco's strong second-quarter performance as well as providing an update on the continued progress that we're making on Tyra and how Noreco is helping to deliver value and support EU energy security.



So where are we today? We told you in the start of the year that we were focused on delivery. And our Q2 results show that we are continuing to deliver operationally, financially, and positioning ourselves for the long term. Our underlying business is operating at high levels with strong asset performance from our three hubs currently on production. We're generating material cash flow, benefiting