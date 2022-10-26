Q3 2022 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - CEO



Good morning. Thank you to everybody for joining our presentation this morning. It's a pleasure to be able to present another excellent quarter of operational and financial performance from Noreco.



On the production side, we've had strong performance driven by specific actions that have been undertaken by the operator like the HCA restimulation campaign. We've also had strong operational uptime, and we've had a well-managed shutdown of the NOGAT pipeline. And that's allowed us to deliver a record-setting set of financial results, which culminated in free cash flow generation of $131 million in the quarter. It's important to bear in mind that that was also delivered against the backdrop of roughly one month of shutdown of our gas export capacity as was expected.



On Tyra, we've taken several leaps forward during the quarter. We completed the offshore installation campaign with a world record setting lift that we'll go through in a little bit more detail further on in the presentation, but that's an important derisking event for Noreco. And