Q4 2022 Norwegian Energy Company ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Euan Shirlaw - Norwegian Energy Company ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Noreco's fourth-quarter and full-year financial results presentation for 2022. Together with the team, I look forward today to walking you through the positive progress that we've made in 2022, how that's enabled us to deliver strong and record financial results for the period, and ultimately, also provide some perspectives on the long-term future for the company.



In a year that's seen significant volatility from a macro, political, and commodity price perspective, I'm delighted to be able to report that Noreco has performed extremely well throughout. That all starts fundamentally with the asset. I'll hand over shortly to Marianne who will walk through in a little bit more detail how we deliver during the last 12 months and how we see that that is repeatable going forward. Marianne will also provide some more insight into some of the future activity that we have, such as the infill wells and the longer-term development projects. And we'll also provide an update on the Tyra project as it progresses towards first gas at