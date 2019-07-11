Q4 2019 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Clausen - Bang & Olufsen a/s-President - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. With me here, I have our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe; and our Head of Brand & Markets, John Mollanger. I will start off by going through the highlights and regional developments and then Nikolaj will take you through the financials. I will then finish with our key strategic priorities for '19/'20 and outlook, and we will thereafter open the line for questions.



So please move to Slide 4. Financially, '18/'19 was a disappointing year. Revenue declined by 13.6%. The key drivers of decline was the adverse impact from slower-than-expected transition of the sales and distribution network as well as fewer product launches compared to last year.



The group gross margin