Q3 2021 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

So hello, everybody. Also welcome from my side, and thank you for joining today's call. Just like in our Q2 call in January, we are not sitting together due to the COVID pandemic and the restrictions surrounded by it.



So today, I will start by going through the highlights of the quarter and give an update on how we are progressing on our strategy execution. Then Nikolaj Wendelboe, our CFO, will take you through our financials more in detail. And after that, we will go through the outlook for 2021 before we open up for questions, as always. Our Head of Marketing and Digital & Customer Experience, Christian Birk, will also be joining us today as part of the Q&A session.



So if we move to the next slide.