Q4 2021 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Bang & Olufsen Q4 Annual Report 2020/'21. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Kristian TeÃ¤r. Please begin your meeting.



Kristian TeÃ¤r - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. It's great to have you with us today. After the travel restrictions have been lifted, we're finally sitting together again in our offices in Denmark. We have all been getting used to working remotely, but it's great to be back in office again. I will begin by going through the financial highlights and results of our strategy execution in 2021. Then our CFO, Nikolaj, will take you through the financials for Q4 and the year in more detail. After that, I will give you an update on the next phase of our strategy and go through the outlook before opening up for questions. Our Head of Marketing and Digital and Customer Experiences, Christian Birk, is also with us today and will take part in the Q&A session later