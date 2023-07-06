Q4 2023 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Bang & Olufsen a/s interim report for the third quarter of 2022/'23. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Kristian Tear; and CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe. Speakers, please begin.



Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. As you heard with me today is our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe. I will begin with the financial highlights of our full year followed by an update on how we are progressing on our strategic priorities. Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more detail for the fourth quarter and I will conclude the presentation part before opening up for questions.



So move to Slide 5, please. This was a challenging year marked by macroeconomic headwinds and the COVID-19 situation in China. This impacted our financial performance and contributed to a revenue decline for the full year of 6.6% in reported currencies or 8% in local currencies,