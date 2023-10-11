Q1 2024 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hi, and welcome to this Bang & Olufsen's Conference Call for Q1 2023 (sic) [2023/24]. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. Today, I'm pleased to present Kristian Tear and CFO Nikolaj Wendelboe. Speakers, please begin.
Kristian Tear - Bang & Olufsen a/s-CEO&Member of the Executive Board
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. With me today, as always, I have my CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe, but I have also invited our Head of Strategy, Malene Brinkland Hansen. I will begin with the financial highlights for our first quarter, followed by an update on how we are progressing on our strategic priorities. I will also share some insights about our market and structural drivers to shed more light on our strategic direction. Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more detail, and I will conclude the presentation part before opening up for questions.
So if we move to the first slide. We are pleased with our performance in Q1. Despite the continued macroeconomic
