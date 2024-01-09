Jan 09, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jess Fye. I'm a senior biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the Health Care Conference today with BioCryst. I'm joined on stage by the company's CEO, Jon Stonehouse. He's going to give a presentation and then we're going to go into Q&A right afterwards. If you have a question in the room, just raise your hand and we'll bring you a microphone or alternatively, you can submit questions to the portal. Without me, pass over to John.



Jon Stonehouse BioCryst Pharmaceuticals - Inc. - CEO



Great. Thank you, Jess. Good afternoon. Good evening to those of you on the webcast and thank you for inviting us again to your healthcare conference. I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements. Those statements have risks. The risk factors can be found in our most recent filings, which can be found on our website listed at the bottom of slide 2, we are uniquely positioned to create sustainable value at BioCryst and let me explain why? First, we have a growing marketed product and Orladeyo that's on a path to 1