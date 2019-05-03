Q1 2019 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 03, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

* Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mikkel Nyholtt-Smedseng

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Analyst of Industrials, Construction and Infrastructure



=====================

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this first quarter 2019 presentation for Borregaard.



We lost the picture here, but maybe we can recover it. So there it is.



So my name is Per SÃ¸rlie, I'm the President and CEO. I'll be joined this morning by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad. And we will take you through the following agenda. I'll take the highlights for the quarter. I'll go into the business areas, the market situation, but also touch upon some of the key projects that we are working on right