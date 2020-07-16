Q2 2020 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

* Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning and welcome to this Second Quarter 2020 Presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the President of the company. This morning, I will be joined by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through this agenda: first of all, highlights for the second quarter; a deeper look into the coronavirus effects on our results; the market situation for the business segments; the outlook for the remainder of the year; and then Per Bjarne will take over and look into the financial performance in more detail.



First, the highlights for the second quarter. We are pleased to report an all-time high EBITDA for a single quarter. The result came in at NOK 361 million compared to NOK 283 million in the same quarter