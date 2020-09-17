Sep 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Mikkel Nyholtt-Smedseng - Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Analyst of Industrials, Construction and Infrastructure
Good morning. On behalf of Borregaard and the Norwegian Society for Financial Analysts, I'd like to welcome you all to Borregaard's Capital Markets Day 2020 outside of the headquarter here in Sarpsborg, Norway.
Today's presentation will be split into 3 sessions. First, a company run-through by the C-level executives, then followed by the business area breakdowns from vice presidents. Lastly, we will do a Q&A session, and you are free to send in your questions all day during the webcast facilitation software. And you could also -- for those questions that will not be answered during today, they will be replied to in full written afterwards.
So with that, I'd like to leave the stage to Mr. Per SÃ¸rlie, the CEO. The floor is yours.
Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I will take you through 2 topics this morning,
Borregaard ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript
Sep 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...