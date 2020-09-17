Borregaard ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Mikkel Nyholtt-Smedseng - Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Analyst of Industrials, Construction and Infrastructure



Good morning. On behalf of Borregaard and the Norwegian Society for Financial Analysts, I'd like to welcome you all to Borregaard's Capital Markets Day 2020 outside of the headquarter here in Sarpsborg, Norway.



Today's presentation will be split into 3 sessions. First, a company run-through by the C-level executives, then followed by the business area breakdowns from vice presidents. Lastly, we will do a Q&A session, and you are free to send in your questions all day during the webcast facilitation software. And you could also -- for those questions that will not be answered during today, they will be replied to in full written afterwards.



So with that, I'd like to leave the stage to Mr. Per SÃ¸rlie, the CEO. The floor is yours.



Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I will take you through 2 topics this morning,