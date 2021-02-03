Q4 2020 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 03, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

* Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



=====================

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter 2020 presentation from Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the President and CEO of the company, and I will be joined this morning by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through the following agenda: the highlights for the quarter and the year; the proposed dividend for 2020; the market situation, market update for the different business segments; and the outlook for next year. And then Per Bjarne Lyngstad will take over and talk about the financial performance in more detail.



First, the highlights for the fourth quarter. The EBITDA came in at NOK 263 million, up from NOK 183 million in the same quarter 2019. We had an improved result in all business areas. In