Q2 2021 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this second quarter 2021 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the CEO of the company. And I will be joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through the following agenda, where I'll go through the highlights from the quarter, the business segments and the market situation, the outlook for the remainder of the year. And then Per Bjarne will take over and take you through the financial performance in more detail.



First, on the highlights. We reported an all-time high EBITDA for a single quarter of NOK 416 million. This is compared to NOK 361 million in the same quarter last year, which was actually the previous all-time high. We delivered a very strong performance in BioSolutions. We had an improved product mix and high deliveries in BioMaterials, quite a large negative net currency impact because of the strengthening of the Norwegian kroner year-on-year. And we also delivered a strong cash flow that led to a better leverage