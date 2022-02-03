Q4 2021 Borregaard ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 03, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie

Borregaard ASA - President & CEO

* Per Bjarne Lyngstad

Borregaard ASA - CFO



=====================

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter 2021 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per Sorlie. I'm the CEO of the company, and I'll be joined this morning by our CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through this agenda.



First, I'll talk about the highlights for the quarter and for the full year, then we will look at the proposed dividend that was discussed by the Board yesterday. Then we will go through the business segments, both quarterly and annually. And finally, I will conclude with an outlook for 2022. Then Per Bjarne will take over and give you some more details on the financial performance of the company.



First, the highlights for the fourth quarter. EBITDA came in at NOK 263 million, which