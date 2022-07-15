Q2 2022 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2022 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie, I'm the President and CEO of the company, and I'll be joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through this agenda, the highlights of the quarter, the business segments, market situation, the outlook for the remainder of the year, and then Per Bjarne will come back and talk about the financial performance in more detail.



First, the highlights for the second quarter. We are pleased to deliver an all-time high EBITDA for a single quarter of NOK 445 million. The same quarter last year was NOK 416 million, which was also the previous all-time high for a single quarter.



We believe that this quarterly result shows that the company has a very resilient business model. The Borregaard specialization strategy with leading market positions and a very diversified product portfolio is a good foundation for management of cost inflation and the challenges that we have