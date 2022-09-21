Borregaard ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Borregaard's Capital Markets Day.



I will just quickly take you through the agenda for the day. I will start out with the summary of the corporate strategy and give you some background for the new priorities that we have come up with. Then we will move on and take a deep dive into the market side of the largest business areas. Executive Vice President, Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen from BioSolutions, and Gisle LÃ¸hre Johansen from Speciality Cellulose, will give you some color on the innovation work that we do and the growth initiatives that we have and also the -- how sustainability will affect our potential growth going forward. Finally, our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, will take you through the financial performance and targets, but he will also give you some background on the measures that we implement to mitigate cost inflation and also some reflections on a potential recession going forward.



So on that happy note, I will turn over to my presentation on the corporate