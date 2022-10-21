Q3 2022 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



The company, and I've been joined this morning by Per Bjarne Lyngstad, our Chief Financial Officer, and we will take you through this agenda. The highlights from the market or for the quarter, the business segments and the market situation in the quarter. Then we will talk about an investment that we have just approved to further specialize the company, and we will also revisit a couple of the slides from our Capital Markets Day last month regarding cost mitigation and the specialization strategy.



Then I will round off with the outlook for the remainder of the year, and Per Bjarne will come back with a more detailed look at the figures. But before I go on in the presentation, I should also say that if you watch this webcast live, you can submit questions during the entire presentation, and we will have a Q&A session after the presentation, where we'll also pick up on those questions.



So then if we look at the highlights for the third quarter, the EBITDA came in at NOK 434 million, an increase from NOK 391