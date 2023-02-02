Q4 2022 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter 2022 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie, I'm the President and CEO, and I'll be joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through this agenda that you see on the screen.



I also would like to remind you that you can submit questions throughout the webcast solution, and we will answer -- try to answer them at the end of the presentation. So to start off, we will cover both the fourth quarter specifically and also the full year in this presentation.



And the highlights for the fourth quarter. EBITDA came in at NOK 364 million. This is actually the highest EBITDA for the fourth quarter that we have had, and it was up from NOK 263 million in the previous -- the same quarter last year. We saw a significant improvement, both in BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals. However, in BioSolutions, we saw a reduction that was due to a reduced margin on traded volumes of vanillin -- synthetic vanillin products.



