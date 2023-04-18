Borregaard ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Andreas JarbÃ¸,



Good morning. I would like to welcome all shareholders and other participants to the Ordinary General Meeting in Borregaard ASA 2023. My name is Andreas JarbÃ¸ and I am a lawyer with the law firm Selmer. As you will see from the notice convening the meeting, the Board of Directors in Borregaard ASA has appointed me to open today's general meeting.



With me on the podium, I have the Chair of the Board,Helge Aasen; and the CEO, Per SÃ¸rlie. I would also like to inform you that in addition to Helgen Aasen and Per SÃ¸rlie, we have the auditor of the company, Kjetil Rimstad from Ernst and Young, present.



I would like to thank all shareholders that have joined the meeting, in line with the experience from the past 2 years. This is a fully digital general meeting, and we have good experience with this solution and consider that it's more shareholder friendly and makes it more accessible.



Today's Annual General Meeting will also be simultaneous translated into English for those who want an English version. I would like to start by giving you some practical information. You have 4