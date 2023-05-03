Q1 2023 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this First Quarter 2023 Presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per Sorlie, I'm the President and CEO of the company, and I'll be joined this morning by Per Bjarne Lyngstad, our CFO. And we will take you through this following agenda. I will talk about the highlights in the quarter, the business segments and the market situation there, a couple of expansion investments that have been decided and the outlook for the next quarter and the remainder of the year. And then Per Bjarne will take over and talk about the financial performance. And before we start, I would like to remind you that you can submit questions online during the entire presentation and webcast this morning, and we will come back to your questions at the end of the webcast.



First, the highlights for the first quarter. EBITDA came in at NOK 435 million compared to NOK 400 million in the same quarter last year. We saw positive development both in agriculture and batteries inside BioSolutions for the biopolymers. We also had