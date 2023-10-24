Q3 2023 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Arthur SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this third quarter 2023 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. I'm the President and CEO of the company, and I'll be joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through this agenda, highlights for the quarter, the business segments and the market situation, the outlook for the remainder of the year. And then Per Bjarne will come back and talk more in detail about the financial figures. I will also remind you that this is a live webcast this morning, and we will come back with a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. But you are -- it's available to put forward questions throughout the webcast. So we will revert and look at those questions at the end. So please, if you have a question, you can register as we go along.



Then the highlights for the third quarter. The EBITDA came in at NOK 482 million, an increase from NOK 434 million in the same quarter last year. We saw increased sales prices across all business and areas.