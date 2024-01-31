Q4 2023 Borregaard ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Per SÃ¸rlie - Borregaard ASA - President, CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this fourth quarter 2023 presentation for Borregaard. My name is Per SÃ¸rlie. Certainly I'm the CEO of the company, and I will be joined this morning by our Chief Financial Officer, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, and we will take you through the following agenda.



We'll talk about the highlights for the quarter and for the year, the proposed dividend, and talk about the market situation for the business segments, and also touch upon some investments that we have made during the last quarter and then the outlook for next year. And then Per Bjarne will take over and go through the financial performance. I should remind you that you can submit questions throughout this presentation online and we will come back and try to answer at the end of the presentation.



So the highlights for the fourth quarter, the EBITDA came in at NOK327 million, down from NOK364 million in the same quarter last year. We sent out a profit warning during the quarter regarding some operational issues that was related to the annual