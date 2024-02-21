Feb 21, 2024 / 09:10PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



We'll go ahead and get started for our last fireside of the day. We have with us Doug Linde, President and Director; and Mike LaBelle, CFO and Treasurer from Boston Properties. So thank you again both for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

And maybe, Doug, and obviously, we had this conversation in the CRE panel earlier. But just start with -- in terms of -- when you look at the outlook, we've talked about office CRE for a while in terms of being in distress. Just when you look at the business outlook for BXP, Give us a sense of where things stand today versus a year ago? Where are you feeling better versus worse?- Boston Properties, Inc. - President & DirectorOkay. So let me try and answer that question in a slightly different way. So in March of 2021, BXP was trading at $140 plus a share. And fast forward to February of 2024, and we're trading at $66 a share.And it's been a pretty rough atmospherics, right? So Fed did their thing, significant rate