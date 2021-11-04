Q3 2021 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - CEO & Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and hearty welcome to the third-quarter presentation for Bonheur. My name is Anette Olsen, and I am the CEO. Today, Richard Olav Aa, our CFO, will do the main presentation. But in order for you to also meet some of our leaders, we have today three of our CEOs for the subsidiaries that will come in and present for you.



We will do the questions at the end. And I think, for now, this is the information you need. So, Richard, please.



Richard Olav Aa - Bonheur ASA - CFO



Yes, thank you, Anette. Also, a warm welcome from me to the third-quarter presentation. Before we dive into the numbers, I thought it would be good for you to give -- give you the overall picture of this quarter, both result-wise and strategic-wise. You can have that in back of your head when we go through.



On the results side, I think there is three items that I would characterize the results in this quarter. First of all, it's a very low wind quarter despite there had very high power prices. They haven't