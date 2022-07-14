Q2 2022 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Olsen - Bonheur ASA - MD



Very nice to welcome you to this second quarter presentation of Bonheur. My name is Annette Olsen and I am the Managing Director of Bonheur and also Fred. Olsen & Co. Today we are going to start a little differently than usual. We have a video to show you. It's a video presentation that Fred. Olsen 1848 has produced to introduce you to the floating wind foundation that we are developing in the company. So please start the video.



(video playing) Well hopefully, you enjoyed this introduction. We will now continue with the presentations starting with our CFO in Fred. Olsen & Co., Richard Olav Aa. And then we have three of our CEOs present today. Alexandra Koefoed from Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, Anders Bade from Fred. Olsen Renewables, and Lars Bender from Fred. Olsen Seawind. We will do the presentations and then at the end open for questions.



So Richard, please.



Richard Olav Aa - Fred. Olsen & Co - CFO



Thank you. Yeah also heartily welcome to this second-quarter presentation from me. And I think there