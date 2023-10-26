Q3 2023 Bonheur ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Anette Sofie Olsen - Bonheur ASA - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody. We are here today to talk about the third quarter and give you a presentation. We will start with Richard Olav Aa our CEO for Bonheur. And but before I give the word to you, Rickard, I would like to tell you that as we usually do the CEOs will perform will talk about the different areas and we will then do the Q&A at the very end. So record -- the word is yours.



Richard Olav Aa - Bonheur ASA - CFO



Yeah. Thank you, Anette. And also a hearty welcome from me to this third quarter presentation. So if we could go to the first slide before we go into the slide, I think I would like to emphasize three important facts in this quarter that our items we have worked on for a long time and which is coming to fruition this quarter before we go into the numbers, I would like to highlight on the renewable energy there. We see a significant revenue decline due to lower power prices of 72% on revenues on the prices when revenues are only dropping 45%.



And that is due to a concerted effort, a