Q3 2022 Boreo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Kari Nerg - Boreo Oyj - CEO



Good morning from the Boreo headquarter in Vantaa, and welcome to our Q3 2022 webcast. My name is Kari Nerg, I'm the CEO of Boreo. And our CFO Aku Rumpunen is here today with me to go through the highlights of Q3 '22.



Agenda is as normal in our webcast, so I will be recapping first quickly the financial highlights as well as strategic highlights of the quarter, thereafter Aku will discuss more in depth about the financials and the performance of our businesses. And followed up with the presentations, we will take any questions you may have during the presentation, so please use the Q&A function that has been made available in the link there.



Getting started, as the already headline said, Q3 was a successful quarter for us in terms of financial performance. It was also an important quarter for us as we updated our strategy and introduced our new strategic financial targets.



In terms of numbers, we recorded a 50% net sales growth, as well as a 38% operational EBIT growth. Net sales growth was driven both by acquisitions, so transactions we have