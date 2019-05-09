Q1 2019 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Pawel Rzezniczak - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR, Strategy & Corporate Development Group



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks, everyone, for joining us here in Warsaw as always and also those that follow the broadcast online. And as always, we here with Mr. Michal Krupinski, CEO of Bank Pekao; and Mr. Tomasz Kubiak, CFO of the bank. Again, welcome, everyone, to the Q1 presentation.



And we'll kick off the presentation in the usual manner, going through the business highlights, key financial performance and then open for the Q&A first in the room and then also on the line.



Michal Krupinski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of Management Board



Okay. So good afternoon, everyone. We think we had a very good quarter, a very good continuation of strong operating trends.



If we can turn to Page 3 of the presentation. Of course, we were hit by regulatory challenges, not unexpectedly, but the amount was rather unexpected. And we will dwell more on this in a minute. At the same time, excluding regulatory challenges, we see a net