Aug 07, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Pawel Rzezniczak - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR, Strategy & Corporate Development Group



So good afternoon, everyone. Welcome those joining us here at our corporate headquarters in Warsaw and also joining us on the line today. Welcome, everyone, to Pekao Q2 2019 results conference. As always, we are joined by Michal Krupinski, our CEO of Bank Pekao; as well as Tomasz Kubiak, CFO.



So without any hesitation, let's kick off on the presentation. I will pass over to Michal Krupinski to run us through the results in more detail.



Michal Krupinski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of Management Board



Sure. Yes. Welcome, everyone, and also those joining on the line. Good afternoon. We had very robust results in the second quarter, very good results in half, in the first half year. We delivered 11% recurring profit growth. And we have returned to double-digit ROE achieved in the second quarter, ROE of 10.1%. What is very important for us today is to show you that we delivered very strong and increasing expansion in lending volumes. We're