Q3 2019 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Pawel Rzezniczak - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR, Strategy & Corporate Development Group



Good afternoon, everyone. It's 12:00 here in Warsaw, and we warmly like to invite you to our Q3 results of Bank Pekao. As always, I'm joined today with our CEO, Michal Krupinski as well as Tomasz Kubiak, our CFO of the group. And in a usual pattern, we'll go through key highlights of the quarter, our strategic progress and then we move to a detailed discussions on financial performance of the bank.



So with these few words, let's kick off, and I will pass to Michal Krupinski to open the presentation.



Michal Krupinski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much. It's after 12, so good afternoon to everyone here in Warsaw and also people joining on the line. We think we had a quite solid, good results in the third quarter. And so far, we have achieved very good strong momentum in the first 9 months of 2019.



Turning quickly to pages, Page 3, strong momentum in revenue growth and very good cost control