Feb 27, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Pawel Rzezniczak - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR & Corporate Development



So apologies once again for this few minutes delay, hopefully right now without any interruptions. So as always, we would like to welcome everyone this time to 2019 financial results presentation of Bank Pekao, and warm welcome to everyone who join us here at Warsaw Stock Exchange in person as well as those that follow broadcast live in the web.



As always, I'm joined with our CEO, Marek Lusztyn; as well as our CFO, Tomasz Kubiak. And without any further delay, I would like to pass to -- for the presentation.



Marek Lusztyn - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board



Thank you, Pawel. Welcome, everybody. I'm very proud to present 2019 results of Bank Pekao. 2019 was a very strong year for Bank Pekao from a business and financial standpoint. It was the strongest year in terms of the commercial activity in a decade, and once more, it was reinforced by our responsible approach to business. We wanted to highlight to you 3 distinctive dimensions that