May 06, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Pawel Rzezniczak - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR & Corporate Development
We are in a usual format, although a slightly different setup, as you can see, but with the same team. On my side, you've got CEO, Leszek Skiba; CFO, Tomasz Kubiak; as well as our Chief Economic, Ernest Pytlarczyk.
We will start, as always, with a short presentation of the quarterly achievements and financial performance. And afterwards, we'll go into Q&A. And first, we'll pass to those that have registered and would like to ask a question on the call. Afterwards, we'll go to the questions that have submitted through our online format.
So with those, I would like to pass to Leszek to kick off our quarterly presentation. Thank you.
Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Thank you very much, Pawel. Before I start, I will outline our agenda today. I will summarize our performance and key achievement in this first quarter. And next, I will hand over to Ernest and Tomasz who will present our macro outlook
Q1 2021 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript
