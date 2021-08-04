Aug 04, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the consolidated report of Pekao S.A. Capital Group for Q2 2021. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand over to Ms. Reimer, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Wioletta Reimer - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Director of IR Office



Good afternoon, good morning. Welcome, everyone, to Bank Pekao quarterly results presentation. The presentation will be held by CEO of the bank, Leszek Skiba; CFO, Tomasz Kubiak; and Chief Macroeconomist, Ernest Pytlarczyk. We'll start from the presentation, summarizing our key achievements and financial performance, then we will continue with Q&A session.



Now I will pass over to CEO of the bank, Leszek Skiba, to kick off the presentation.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon. Before I start, I will outline our agenda for today. I will summarize our performance and key achievements in the