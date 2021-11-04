Q3 2021 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Marcin Gadomski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Chief Risk Officer & VP of the Management Board - Risk Management Division



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Bank Pekao 3Q results presentation. Today's conference will be hosted by Pekao's CEO, Mr. Leszek Skiba; CFO, Mr. Tomasz Kubiak, Management Board Member, Pawel Rzezniczak; and also Chief Economist and Digital Transformation Head, Mr. Ernest Pytlarczyk. Of course, the presentation is only conducted in digital format due to pandemic. The short presentation will be followed by the Q&A session, starting first from participants registered on the call. And then obviously, we will also answer your questions sent to us by e-mail. Let me now hand over to the CEO of the bank, Mr. Leszek Skiba.



Leszek Skiba