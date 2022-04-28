Q1 2022 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome at the presentation that is dedicated to the financial results of Pekao SA for Q1 2022. Leszek Skiba, the CEO; and our Vice President, CFO, Pawel Straczynski, is with us. And our VP for Retail, Wojciech Werochowski.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Welcome, everyone. The past quarter was a good quarter if we measure it by the level of our profit. ROE for Q1 was 15.3%. Obviously, we are under pressure of the interest rate hikes, though we are really happy to see that we continue the fast rate of growth in the digital channels. The digital transformation is definitely our priority today. Wojciech will be showing more details because we are launching new services and improvements in our mobile applications.



In the past quarter, we improved our income -- interest income, and we also enjoy good dynamics of fees and commissions. Costs were kept under