Q3 2022 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Marcin Jablczynski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR & ESG Strategy Department



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome all the analysts, investors and all those of you who are connected online, and I would like to invite you to the press conference on Q3 results.



We have the CEO, the President, Leszek Skiba; Vice President, for Finance, Pawel Straczynski; and VP for Private Banking and Investment Products, Jaroslaw Fuchs.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On this very slide, you see the most important factors that we have indicated as factors that have influenced what's been happening in this quarter. First of all, we are proud to have had a very -- a good quarter for corporate and enterprise banking volumes have increased significantly, and it was close to 20%, which is one of the highest values of this kind in the sector.



We are also continuing high pace growth through our digital