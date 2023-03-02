Mar 02, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome at our conference presenting the results of Bank Pekao S.A. Group focused on a presentation of our results for 2022 and the first quarter 2023. CEO, Leszek Skiba; Vice President of Finance, Pawel Straczynski; and Vice President for Corporate Banking and Investment, Jerzy Kwiecinski. Leszek Skiba, the floor is yours.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much. In this slide, we would like to show you what is important for our profit. And in terms of the whole 2022, we are very happy about the growth in the Corporate segment, high growth dynamics in large corporations and business sector. It shows that the part of our business address to business -- to corporations, we called good growth.



Secondly, digital channels. We introduced new improvements, changes to our PeoPay application, and we will give you some more details later on during the presentation. We are happy that digitization of the process of moving to