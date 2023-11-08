Q3 2023 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Marcin Jablczynski - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - Head of IR & ESG Department



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, at the conference presenting our financial results of the third quarter at Bank Pekao S.A. We have Leszek Skiba, President; Pawel Straczynski, Vice President of the Management Board; and Chief Economist and Director for Digital Transformation, Ernest Pytlarczyk. Over to the CEO.



Leszek Skiba - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference. We will be presenting our results for the third quarter, which was a very good quarter in which we achieved excellent sales in retail banking, high dynamics of sales both in mortgage loans and in cash loans. Obviously, those results with regard to mortgage loans were related to our participation in the governmental program, the First Flat (sic) [First Apartment]. We are very proud of participating and of the high share in this program.



We regularly improve the attractiveness of our offer. Especially in