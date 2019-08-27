Full Year 2019 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Big River Industries Limited 2019 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Bindon, CEO. Please go ahead.
James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Okay. Thanks, everyone. Appreciate your time this morning on the call. So you'll be hearing from Jim Bindon, that's myself; and Steve Parks, the CFO of the organization. Yes, and it's a [busy] time of the year, so thanks for giving us your time this morning. I have a plan, which is to run through the results presentation, which was uploaded this morning onto the website and the ASX. So hopefully, you have a copy of that in front of you. So I'll just refer through that, if that's okay. And then Steve will cover off some of the financial components of the presentation.
Just quickly, if I just move to Page 3, folks. Just I'll give a little bit of an update on where the -- our structure as of today because we had quite a few changes in the last year,
Aug 27, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
