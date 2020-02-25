Half Year 2020 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Big River Industry FY 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Jim Bindon.



James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, folks. Thanks for joining. I realize it's a busy time of the year. Jim Bindon speaking here. I've got Steve Parks here as well, the company's CFO. He'll run through the financials shortly. Yes, as I said, just want to thank you. It's obviously a busy time and particularly with the market volatility this morning, appreciate you taking the time to join the call.



So I'll go ahead and just going to go through the results presentation which was uploaded this morning, so I'll just do a page turn on that as the structure of the call. So just starting on Page 3, which is just a little bit of a summary of where Big River sits as of today. I won't go through it all, but just to make a few points.