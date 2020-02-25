Feb 25, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
Operator
Big River Industry FY 2020 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Jim Bindon. Thank you. Please go ahead.
James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Okay. Good morning, folks. Thanks for joining. I realize it's a busy time of the year. Jim Bindon speaking here. I've got Steve Parks here as well, the company's CFO. He'll run through the financials shortly. Yes, as I said, just want to thank you. It's obviously a busy time and particularly with the market volatility this morning, appreciate you taking the time to join the call.
So I'll go ahead and just going to go through the results presentation which was uploaded this morning, so I'll just do a page turn on that as the structure of the call. So just starting on Page 3, which is just a little bit of a summary of where Big River sits as of today. I won't go through it all, but just to make a few points.
Half Year 2020 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...