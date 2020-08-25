Aug 25, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Big River Industries FY 2020 Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Jim Bindon, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.
James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Yes. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call this morning. Quite an important year for Big River, 100 years incorporated last month. Even though the various other entities operating back into the late 1800s, actually Big River was incorporated, just July 28, 100 years ago, so it's great milestone for the company. So thanks for joining. We'll hear from myself as well as Steve Park, the CFO.
It's a busy time of the year. As always, I try and move through the documents fairly quickly, if that's okay.
So we quickly make a start on Page 3 of the investor presentation. Yes, I won't go through this in full detail. Perhaps just highlight a couple of areas where there's been some slight change from
Full Year 2020 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...