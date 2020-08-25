Full Year 2020 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT

James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call this morning. Quite an important year for Big River, 100 years incorporated last month. Even though the various other entities operating back into the late 1800s, actually Big River was incorporated, just July 28, 100 years ago, so it's great milestone for the company. So thanks for joining. We'll hear from myself as well as Steve Park, the CFO.



It's a busy time of the year. As always, I try and move through the documents fairly quickly, if that's okay.



So we quickly make a start on Page 3 of the investor presentation. Yes, I won't go through this in full detail. Perhaps just highlight a couple of areas where there's been some slight change from