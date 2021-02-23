Half Year 2021 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / NTS GMT

James Bernard Bindon - Big River Industries Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning for the update on our half year results. I'm here with Steve Parks, our CFO of 13 years. He'll cover off the financial slides a little bit later as we get through the investor presentation document, which is what I'm going to work through this morning.



I realize it's a busy reporting day. It's starting to get to the pointy end of the season. So I'm sure you've got plenty on. I'll try and keep this to about 30 minutes or so. So we'll try and get through it quite quickly.



Guys, I'm just going to start on Page 3, which is Big River Today,