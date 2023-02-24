Half Year 2023 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. I know it's a busy time. I think I say this every year, but it seems to be quite a busy day for small cap market announcement. So thanks for taking the time to joining our call. So Jim Bindon is my name and the soon to be forgotten CEO.



As hopefully, you've seen in some of the market announcements, I finish up in early March, and John Lorente, you'll hear from him today. He's been with the business for quite a long time, he is going to be taking over as CEO. So John -- and also John O'Connor, is our CFO, will go through most of the results. But you'll hear just a few introductory slides for me and maybe just briefly talk about the transition of the CEO role across to John, and then you'll hear from the guys on the results.



So I'm just going to move to Page 3 of the