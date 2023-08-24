Full Year 2023 Big River Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you, Mike, and thank you all for joining us today on what I know is a busy period for everyone during reporting season. My name is John Lorente, I'm the CEO and Managing Director Results, heading the group. You should all have slides on the webcast. I will go through the headlines of our performance, some background, our historical growth and divisional performance. John Oâ'Connor, our CFO, will go through our financial detail, and I'll wrap up at the end with the outlook for the business.



So on to Page 1, performance headlines, which is the third page of the deck. We've continued our growth over the last 5 years with another solid result for the year. I'm happy to report that the business is in a strong position, delivering record revenue and