Q2 2019 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you very much. And good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Bravida's Q2 report. As mentioned, today, it's myself; Mattias Johansson; and our new CFO, Ãsa Neving, who will guide you through this presentation and answer your questions later on.



So let's start on Slide 3, Bravida has a growing business. And we are located in more than 160 different locations in 4 countries. We have more than 55,000 customers, and almost 50% of our sales is service, and more than 60% of our sales is coming from service, renovation and redevelopment. These gives us, as you know, a low risk in our business model: first, diversified end markets; second, low customer concentration; and third, small average contract size.



I