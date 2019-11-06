Q3 2019 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Bravida's Q3 report. It is myself, Mattias Johansson; and CFO, Ãsa Neving, who will present and answer your questions today.



So we start immediately on the next slide, Slide 3, and the business highlights. Bravida, as you all know, is the premium multi-technical service provider in the Nordics. We are represented in more than 160 locations with up to 300 -- close to 300 different branches, and we have more than 55,000 customers. And top 5 customers represent only 13% of the sales. After Q3, we have an LTM sales at SEK 20.3 billion, LTM EBITA at SEK 1.240 billion, and we are today more than 11,500 FTEs. And this all is the base for the low risk in our business