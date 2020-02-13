Q4 2019 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Bravida Q4 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Mattias Johansson; and CFO, Ãsa Neving. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please go ahead.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you and good morning. Mattias here, and welcome to Bravida's Q4 Report for 2019. As usual, I will start presenting and then my CFO, Ãsa Neving, will continue.



So starting on Slide 3. At the moment, we have a sales -- LTM sales at SEK 20.4 billion and the LTM EBITA at SEK 1.226 million (sic) [SEK 1,226 million], and we are now more than 11,500 employees. As you know, we are located in more than 160 places. And if you look to the right on the slide, you can see how diversified our market is, which, together with 2 other buildings, actually show the low risk in our business model. We have a small average contract size because we have close to 50% of sales in service; low customer concentration, as I mentioned before; and the diversified end markets.